Status Yellow wind and rain warnings in place for western and southern counties

TWO STATUS YELLOW weather warnings for wind and rain are in place for various parts of the country.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford Galway and Mayo has been in place since 7pm last night. It is valid until 12:30pm today.

Met Éireann said that there may be spot flooding in those counties, with the highest amounts in coastal and mountainous areas.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford from 8am today until midday.

Advertisement

Met Éireann said there will be gusts of up to 100km/h in those counties.

Windy with fresh to strong & gusty south to southwest winds🌬️



Showery outbreaks of rain with possible spot flooding for southern & western counties🌦️⚠️



Cooler, drier & brighter conditions will follow from the southwest with afternoon highs of 7 to 13 degrees, west to east⛅️🌡️ pic.twitter.com/PHVFRwNJvz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 19, 2022

The national forecast for today is windy with fresh to strong and gusty winds. There will be gales on southeastern coasts in the morning and later along western coasts.

It will be cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain during the morning, which will be heaviest across southern and western counties.

Highest temperatures in the west will be 7 to 9 degrees and 10 to 13 degrees in the east.

Cooler, drier and brighter conditions will follow from the southwest through the afternoon.