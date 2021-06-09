#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 9 June 2021
Warm weekend ahead with long spells of sunshine and temperatures topping 23 degrees

Sunny spells are to become more frequent in the latter part of the week.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 6,357 Views 6 Comments
Simon Morgan gets ready for his morning swim at Vico Bathing Place, Dublin.
Image: Leon Farrell/RN
Image: Leon Farrell/RN

IT’S SET TO be warm and dry this weekend with temperatures of up to 23 degrees forecast.

Met Éireann has said today’s dull and misty conditions will persist across much of the country for the rest of the morning – bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in parts. 

Sunny spells are to develop by the afternoon – the best of which will be in the south and east – before light rain and mist returns tonight.

Outbreaks of rain will be most frequent over the western half of the country tomorrow but it will be drier further east with sunshine breaking through at times – highest afternoon temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees.

Overnight it’s expected to the warm and humid in most areas with the lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees – cooler in the northwest later in the night.

Friday morning will get off to a wet start but will become drier throughout the day with sunny spells developing.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 22 degrees by afternoon.

We also can expect it to stay dry on Friday night but it’s set to be a lot cooler than recent evenings with temperatures expected to drop to about 7 degrees.

Saturday is looking warm and dry with long spells of sunshine,” according to Met Éireann, estimating top temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees across the country.

Western parts can expect some cloud cover throughout the day, turning into patchy drizzle overnight.

Met Éireann is forecasting Sunday to be a less warm day generally, with scattered outbreaks of rain moving eastwards in the morning. Temperatures are still set to reach 22 degrees. 

