Thunderstorms and heavy showers forecast in east of country this morning

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann for this morning, with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected.
The warning applies to Counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow from 8am this morning until 11am.
There will be spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions, according to Met Éireann.
“Showery rain this morning and afternoon, heavy in places with possible thunderstorms and spot flooding,” the forecaster said.
“Sunny spells and scattered showers following the rain this morning into the afternoon and evening. Some showers may be heavy.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.
Tonight
Scattered showers are set to continue early tonight, with scattered outbreaks of rain pushing into western areas during the night.
These will spread eastwards, gradually spreading eastwards with some moderate southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
The week is due to get off to a cloudy start tomorrow, with scattered rainfall. Things will brighten up throughout the day, with a mix of scattered showers and sunny spell.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds.
