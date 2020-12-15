#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 December 2020
Road users urged to take care as 17 counties hit with weather warning

Powerful winds are forecast for Munster and Leinster tonight.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 2:05 PM
File photo.
ROAD USERS ACROSS more than half of Ireland are being urged to exercise caution while travelling over the next few days as weather warnings for strong winds will be in place in Leinster and Munster.

Cork is forecast to experience the worst of the weather with gale force winds set to hit the county, causing a risk of flooding in coastal areas tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Cork as veering southwest winds, gusting up to 110 km/h, are forecast. The warning will be in place from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind warning was issued for the rest of Munster and all of the counties in Leinster where veering southwest winds will gust up to 100km/h.

The Road Safety Authority is advising road users to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey. 

The authority urged motorists to remember that control of a vehicle can be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways. 

It told people to watch out for falling debris and to allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists.

