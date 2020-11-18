Wind warning for six counties as gusts of up to 110km/h set to hit the west

IT’S GOING TO be a wet and windy day with weather warnings in place for some counties.

A Status Yellow wind warning kicks in at 3pm for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. It will remain in place until 1am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says southwest to west winds veering northwest will reach mean speed of between 50 to 65km/h with gusts of between 90 to 110km/h.

The combination of strong winds, coupled with high tides will bring an increased risk of coastal flooding, the forecaster warned.

Looking at the general forecast, rain this morning will ease off, with clearer weather developing in the west, steadily extending eastwards. However, scattered heavy showers are still expected.

There will be frequent showers this evening and early tonight, which will clear in most places by the morning.

Tomorrow is due to start out cold, dry and sunny, with temperatures of between 5 and 7 degrees.

Widespread rain and low cloudy conditions are expected tomorrow night, and temperatures are set to rise through the night to between 9 and 11 degrees.

AA Roadwatch is warning motorists to slow down on any essential journeys and to leave more room to break.

“Remember too that heavy rain can reduce visibility, so take extra caution,” it said.