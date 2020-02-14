Wind and rainfall warnings issued for entire country as Storm Dennis approaches

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued status yellow wind and rainfall warnings for the entire country as Storm Dennis approaches.

The wind warning will be in place from 3am until 8pm on Saturday while the rainfall alert will run from 6am until 9pm. They urge people across Ireland to be aware that heavy rainfall and powerful wind have the capacity to impact them.

Spells of heavy, locally thundery rain, have been forecast which will lead to some flooding tomorrow.

The centre of the storm is just south of Iceland however it is still set to have a significant impact on Ireland.

The national meteorological service says the weather will be “very disturbed” throughout the weekend with the storm coming closest to Ireland later on Sunday.

Northwestern counties are set to be worst affected with widespread heavy rain and squally winds bringing hail showers and thundery downpours at times.

The UK Met Office has heightened its warnings ahead of Dennis drawing near. It says that conditions are likely to bring flooding to homes and businesses and fast flowing or deep floodwater will also likely cause danger to life.

The arrival of Storm Dennis comes just a week after Storm Ciara battered parts of the country, bringing winds of up to 120kmph.