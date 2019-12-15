This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Status Yellow snow/ice warning extended to Monday morning

A snow/ice warning has been in place since yesterday morning.

By Sean Murray Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 11:37 AM
MET ÉIREANN HAS extended its snow/ice warning for the entire country to last until tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, the forecaster issued a Status Yellow warning of wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on roads and footpaths. That warning was set to last until 11am today.

However, Met Éireann updated that earlier this morning to last until 10am tomorrow.

Temperatures will remain low throughout today, with highest temperatures of 2 to 3 degrees in the northern half of the country.

Tonight will see lowest temperatures of between -3 and 0 degrees with a sharp to severe frost and ice on untreated surfaces.

Tomorrow will be similarly cold with the highest temperatures of around 5 degrees.

The cold conditions will continue through to midweek when there’ll be a “slight, temporary reprieve”, Met Éireann said.

By Wednesday, top temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees. 

