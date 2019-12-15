Status Yellow snow/ice warning extended to Monday morning

MET ÉIREANN HAS extended its snow/ice warning for the entire country to last until tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, the forecaster issued a Status Yellow warning of wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on roads and footpaths. That warning was set to last until 11am today.

However, Met Éireann updated that earlier this morning to last until 10am tomorrow.

Temperatures will remain low throughout today, with highest temperatures of 2 to 3 degrees in the northern half of the country.

Tonight will see lowest temperatures of between -3 and 0 degrees with a sharp to severe frost and ice on untreated surfaces.

Tomorrow will be similarly cold with the highest temperatures of around 5 degrees.

The cold conditions will continue through to midweek when there’ll be a “slight, temporary reprieve”, Met Éireann said.

By Wednesday, top temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees.