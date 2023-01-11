Wet and windy few days ahead with nationwide Status Yellow warning in place tomorrow

IT’S A WET and blustery night tonight with a weather warning in place for some counties.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place for Munster until midnight.

Met Éireann has warned that it will become very windy tonight. It also warned of heavy rain and the possibility of spot flooding. Gusts of between 90 and 110km/h are expected.

Another Status Yellow rain warning will kick in at 5am tomorrow for the whole country.

Westerly winds will be very strong ang gustry from tomorrow morning in the west at first, but will progress eastwards from the afternoon.

There will be particularly strong wind gusts, especially around coasts and high ground in the northwest.

Met Éireann has warned there is a possibility of travel distruption and power outages.

A Status Orange storm warning will also be in place between 12pm and 6pm tomorrow from Slyne Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head.

Southwest to west winds will reach storm force 10.

Weather conditions are expected to be unsettled for the rest of the week, turning colder this weekend.

Friday will see daytime blustery showers mainly affect the north and northwest with sunny spells across many other areas. It will remain windy with fresh and gusty westerly winds.

It’ll turn coudy and wet overnight on Friday as a band of rain pushes in from the southwest and spreads to all areas.

The windy conditions are set to remain on Saturday with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds forecast.