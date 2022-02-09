Status Yellow snow/ice warning for nine counties as temperatures set to drop below freezing

A STATUS YELLOW snow/ice warning is in place for nine counties across the north and north-west.

The warning has been issued by both Met Éireann and the Met Office and covers Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo as well as Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

The weather warning comes into effect from 5pm for the three counties in the north-west and from 6pm for the six counties in Northern Ireland. Both warnings are valid overnight until tomorrow morning.

The forecast for the region is for wintry showers and icy conditions tonight with Met Éireann saying that temperatures could drop to between -1 and +2 degrees.

Wintry showers will bring icy conditions for northern areas this evening and tonight.



⚠️ Snow & ice warnings in place for #Donegal, #Leitrim, #Sligo and #NI



❄️🚗 Icy patches may lead to tricky driving conditions so take care on roads



⚠️ https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/K441Ts8q8m — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2022

Tomorrow will see a cold and frosty start across northern areas with temperatures of between 4 to 7 degrees.

Across the rest of the country frost and icy patches are possible tomorrow with sleet and snow showers mainly affecting the northwest.

Showers will be most frequent in Connacht and Ulster where some will continue to fall as sleet or possibly snow, mainly on hills.