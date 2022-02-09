#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 9 February 2022
Status Yellow snow/ice warning for nine counties as temperatures set to drop below freezing

The warning is in place across the north and north-west.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 11:55 AM
Image: Met.ie
Image: Met.ie

A STATUS YELLOW snow/ice warning is in place for nine counties across the north and north-west. 

The warning has been issued by both Met Éireann and the Met Office and covers Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo as well as Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry. 

The weather warning comes into effect from 5pm for the three counties in the north-west and from 6pm for the six counties in Northern Ireland. Both warnings are valid overnight until tomorrow morning.  

The forecast for the region is for wintry showers and icy conditions tonight with Met Éireann saying that temperatures could drop to between -1 and +2 degrees. 

Tomorrow will see a cold and frosty start across northern areas with temperatures of between 4 to 7 degrees. 

Across the rest of the country frost and icy patches are possible tomorrow with sleet and snow showers mainly affecting the northwest. 

Showers will be most frequent in Connacht and Ulster where some will continue to fall as sleet or possibly snow, mainly on hills.

