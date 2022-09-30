Wet and grey start to the weekend with Status Yellow warning in place for six counties

IT’S A WET and dull start to the weekend with a Status Yellow rain and wind warning in place for six counties.

The weather warning is in place for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. The warning kicked in at 2am and will remain in place until 2pm.

Met Éireann has warned it will be wet and windy during this morning with gusty southerly winds developing. The forecaster said heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding.

Looking at the general forecast, the rain is due to clear eastwards by this afternoon and will be followed by sunny spells and showers.

It’s forecast to be breezy tonight with clear spells and widespread showers, some heavy or thundery.

Sunshine and showers are expected tomorrow. Met Éireann has said there is a chance of cloudier conditions developing in parts of the south and southwest, along with outbreaks of rain during the afternoon and evemning.

Tomorrow night is due to be mostly dry with isolated showers in the north. However, it may turn cloudier on southern coasts with rain and drizzle for a time.

It’s forecast to be mostly dry on Sunday with sunny spells and isolate showers on northern coasts.