Wet and grey start to the weekend with Status Yellow warning in place for six counties

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S A WET and dull start to the weekend with a Status Yellow rain and wind warning in place for six counties.
The weather warning is in place for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. The warning kicked in at 2am and will remain in place until 2pm.
Met Éireann has warned it will be wet and windy during this morning with gusty southerly winds developing. The forecaster said heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding.
Looking at the general forecast, the rain is due to clear eastwards by this afternoon and will be followed by sunny spells and showers.
It’s forecast to be breezy tonight with clear spells and widespread showers, some heavy or thundery.
Sunshine and showers are expected tomorrow. Met Éireann has said there is a chance of cloudier conditions developing in parts of the south and southwest, along with outbreaks of rain during the afternoon and evemning.
Tomorrow night is due to be mostly dry with isolated showers in the north. However, it may turn cloudier on southern coasts with rain and drizzle for a time.
It’s forecast to be mostly dry on Sunday with sunny spells and isolate showers on northern coasts.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)