Dublin: 15°C Thursday 29 September 2022
Wind and rain warning issued for six western counties

Heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding in western areas tomorrow.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 2:25 PM
28 minutes ago 2,903 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5879936
The warning will come into effect at 2am on Friday.
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a wind and rain warning for six counties on the western seaboard.

The ‘status yellow’ warning has been issued for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. It will come into effect at 2am tomorrow and will be in place until 2pm in the afternoon.

The meteorological service forecast that the counties will experience wet and windy conditions tonight and tomorrow morning with strong and gusty southerly winds developing.

It added that the heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding.

A status yellow gale warning has also been issued for all Irish coasts from 4am to 4pm tomorrow and a yellow small craft warning will be in place from 9pm this evening until 7pm on Saturday. 

Yellow warnings are not unusual. Met Éireann uses them to make people aware of weather that does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

When yellow warnings are in place people are advised to check if they are exposed to any danger because of the activity they are doing or their location. They are also advised not to take any avoidable risks.

It’s set to be wet and windy in many places across the country tomorrow morning with widespread outbreaks of heavy rain along with some squally downpours and possible spot flooding.

Rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea in the afternoon with sunny spells and showers following from the west. Highest temperatures are set to reach from 14 to 17 degrees.

