Coast Guard issues warning as Status Yellow wind notice in place for five counties

A wind warning is in place in Donegal and four other counties.

PEOPLE ARE BEING urged to be mindful of the weather if driving or engaging in activities on the coast due to “unseasonably windy” conditions.

A wind warning is in place for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo on the west coast due to powerful gusts. The Status Yellow notices will be in place until 3pm.

Separate warnings for counties Kerry and Cork lapsed earlier today.

Winds are strongest along the coast, as well as on exposed and higher terrain.

Seas are also very rough in parts and the Coastguard has urged people to have a “heightened awareness” of dangers on the coast.

Michael O’Toole, Operations Manager with the Irish Coastguard, said people should consider rescheduling activities over this weekend due to the windy conditions.

O’Toole told Morning Ireland on RTÉ that when winds abate there could be heightened sea swells and areas where people have been enjoying water activities may pose a challenge.

The AA urged motorists to slow down in such conditions and be extra mindful of other road users.

It instructed drivers to allow a large gap with other vehicles and to give a wide berth to cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists.

It also urged people to watch out for wind blown debris, particularly on back roads.

Met Éireann has forecast that it will remain windy near northern and western coasts tonight, but southwest winds will moderate elsewhere.

Scattered showers will continue in the west and north but showers will be isolated over the rest of the country with long clear spells.

Tomorrow is set to be blustery with fresh or strong westerly winds and a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Saturday will see wet weather edge a bit further northwards and meteorological service said it is likely to be heavy in places with some spot flooding.