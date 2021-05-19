Rain and wind warnings active in coastal counties in the south and west from midnight tonight

TWO YELLOW WEATHER warnings will be in effect on the west and southwest coast of the country from midnight tonight until late Thursday.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for six counties from midnight tonight until midnight tomorrow.

These are:

Cork

Kerry

Clare

Waterford

Galway

Mayo

Between 30mm and 50mm of rainfall is expected, with Met Éireann warning of some localised flooding. Rainfall will be highest in mountainous areas.

Status Yellow - ⚠️ Wind & Rainfall Warning ⚠️



To view our latest warnings visit our website & click on the relevant tab each day 👇https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9https://t.co/njxY3RB9TQ pic.twitter.com/3i2TpLwx6H — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 19, 2021

A Status Yellow wind warning will also be in effect from midnight tonight until midnight tomorrow, but will only affect Cork and Kerry.

Gusts of southwesterly winds will average between 50 to 65km/h, with gusts up to 110km/h possible. Areas along the coast may see even higher speeds.

A Status Yellow Gale warning is also in effect from Thursday across all coasts in Ireland, with southwesterly winds at gale force 8. Winds travelling from Carnsore Point to Roches Point to Loop Head will reach gale force 9.

For the rest of the country tomorrow, it will become wet and windy with widespread showers across the country. Temperatures of between 11 and 14 degrees are expected.