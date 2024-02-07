Sleet and snow forecast for some counties as weather warnings issued for most of country

COLD CONDITIONS ARE on the way with weather warnings issued for most counties.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Clare, Tipperary, Galway, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow. This will kick in at 3am and remain in place until 1pm tomorrow.

Another Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Longford. This will kick in at 5am and remain in place until 8pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that sleet and snow will lead to some accumulations, most significant on higher ground.

This may cause hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and ice on untreated surfaces.

A Status Yellow rain warning has also been issued for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow. This will kick in at 5am tomorrow and will remain in place for 24 hours.

Met Éireann has warned of the possibility of localised flooding.

Looking at the general forecast, tonight will see frost and ice setting in for a time under clear skies.

Outbreaks of rain will gradually move up from the southwest, turning to sleet and snow in parts towards the morning, especially across the west and the north midlands, Met Éireann has said.

Advertisement

Temperatures are due to drop as low as -2 degrees tonight.

Tomorrow is expected to begin cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow.

Wintry falls are forecast to persist across the north with sunny spells developing elsewhere.

More general rain will hit southern counties later in the day.

Met Éireann says conditions will be cold with an added wind chill factor owing to a fresh to strong easterly wind.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 2 and 6 degrees.

Rain and sleet is due to persist across Ulster tomorrow night with outbreaks of rain elsewhere.

Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 0 degrees.

Conditions are forecast to remain unsettled on Friday with scattered outbreaks of rain. There is a possibility of some sleet across Ulster, too.

Friday night is expected to be calm with long clear spells and scattered showers, possibly merging to longer spells of rain at times across the north.