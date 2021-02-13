Weather warnings remain in place for today and tomorrow with windy, stormy weather ahead

THERE ARE VARIOUS Status Yellow weather warnings in place across the country this morning, as further unsettled weather is forecast for this weekend.

A Status Yellow wind warning – bringing gusts of up to 90km/hr – is in place until 9am this morning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A further Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal until midday today.

Met Éireann said that snow accumulations of 5cm were possible in these areas, accompanied by fresh to strong south-easterly winds.

Separately, a rainfall warning is in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford this morning with a river and coastal flooding risk.

Another snow-ice warning is also in place for Northern Ireland.

Today will be very windy with heavy and persistent rain across southern counties, Met Éireann said.

It will become drier in the afternoon with any wintry falls confined to the north-east.

It’ll be cold across Leinster and Ulster with highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees.

In the south and west, temperatures will be significantly higher, with highs of 6 to 10 degrees.

Tomorrow will be very windy or stormy, with a risk of flooding in southern counties. It’ll be milder everywhere, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

A further Status Yellow wind warning will take effect from 6am tomorrow and last until 6pm applying to Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann said it’ll be a “lot less cold with some mild days in store”. The weather will remain unsettled, however, with wet and breezy spells.