Wet and windy conditions on the way with weather warnings issued for next two days

WET AND WINDY conditions are on the way with weather warnings issued for today and tomorrow.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for Leitrim, Sligo and north Mayo until 9pm.

Met Éireann has warned there will be heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford for tomorrow. The warning will kick in at 2am and will remain in place until midday.

People are being advised that southerly winds will increase strong to gale force and gusty. These winds coupled with high spring tides will lead to some coastal flooding, Met Éireann has warned.

Looking at the general forecast, there will be cloudy periods and some sunny spells today along with some scattered showers for much of the country, some of which will be heavy, especially in the north.

There will be some clear spells at first tonight with just isolated showers.

Temperatures are due to drop as low as -1 degree with some frost and icy stretches forming.

Cloud is forecast to build from the southwest, turning milder as the rain follows, extending northeastwards over much of the country by morning.

A wet and windy start to the day tomorrow is expected with widespread rain, heavy or thundery at times. Localised flooding is possible, Met Éireann has said.

The rain will clear from the west and make way for sunny spells and showers from the western half of the country through the morning, extending to all areas in the afternoon.

Some showers will be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.