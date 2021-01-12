Heavy rain and icy conditions as weather warnings in place for seven counties

IT’S GOING TO be a wet and icy day across the country with weather warnings in place for seven counties.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Mayo and Sligo until midday today.

Met Éireann has warned that persistent and occasionally heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow ice warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry. This will remain in place until 10am today.

The forecaster warned that icy surfaces this morning may cause some tricky travel conditions.

Looking at the general forecast for the day, Met Éireann has said there will be outbreaks of rain, most persistent in Connacht and south Leinster.

Much of Ulster and north Leinster is to remain dry and bright for most of the day.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 7 to 10 degrees, but may drop as low as 3 degrees in the north and east.

Heavier spells of rain will move in across the country tonight, with a continuing risk of localised flooding in the northwest.

It will be coldest early in the night over the northeastern half of the country, with temperatures dropping as low as 1 degree.

It’s forecast to be generally cloudy tomorrow, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle.