Cold and windy conditions ahead with weather warnings issued for seven counties

IT’S SET TO be a windy today tomorrow with weather warnings issued for multiple counties.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place between 8am and 1pm tomorrow for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Met Éireann has warned strong and gusty southwest winds may lead to wave overtopping in the counties.

In the North, the UK’s Met Office has issued a Yellow wind warning for Antrim and Derry. This will be in place between 9am and 5pm tomorrow.

Looking at the general forecast, today will be dry and mainly sunny with light southwest breezes.

Tonight is forecast to be dry with clear spells. Temperatures will drop as low as 0 degrees, coldest and clearest across the east with some frost there.

Tomorrow will see cloud, wind and rain spread from the northwest southeastwards.

Met Éireann has said fresh to strong southwest winds ahead of the rain will veer westerly and moderate as the rain clears through the evening.

Outbreaks of rain in the south and east tomorrow night are expected to gradually clear to give clear spells overnight, with mostly dry conditions developing.

Temperatures will drop as low as -1 degree tomorrow night, with frost and ice likely.

Thursday is forecast to be cloudy across Atlantic counties with patchy mist and drizzle. It’ll be dry elsewhere with some sunny spells.