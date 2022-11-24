Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 24 November 2022
Advertisement

Blustery and rainy day ahead with weather warnings in place in some counties

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

59 minutes ago 4,325 Views 2 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IT’S GOING TO be another grey and wet start to the day, with weather warnings in place in some counties. 

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford. This warning will remain in place until 11am. 

Met Éireann has warned of very strong and gusty south to southwest winds with the potential for wave overtopping. 

The UK Met Office has issued a Yellow wind warning for the six counties in the North. This warning kicks in at 8am and will remain in place until 2pm. 

People are being warned that strong winds may lead to transport disruption in the North today.

Looking at the general forecast, conditions will be very blustery today, especially along southern coastal counties. 

This morning will be cloudy with rain spreading eastwards across the country. The rain is forecast to clear to scattered showers around midday with some bright spells developing. 

Met Éireann has said some hail and thunder is also possible. 

Tonight will see clear spells and occasional showers. Again, hail and thunder is possible. 

Temperatures will drop as low as 2 degrees.

Tomorrow is forecast to be largely dry and bright with isolated showers, mainly affecting the western half of the country during the morning. 

Tomorrow night is due to be cloudy but dry. By Saturday morning, however, more persistent rain is expected to push in across the south and west. This rain may turn heavy in some areas in the evening. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie