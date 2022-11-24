Blustery and rainy day ahead with weather warnings in place in some counties

IT’S GOING TO be another grey and wet start to the day, with weather warnings in place in some counties.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford. This warning will remain in place until 11am.

Met Éireann has warned of very strong and gusty south to southwest winds with the potential for wave overtopping.

The UK Met Office has issued a Yellow wind warning for the six counties in the North. This warning kicks in at 8am and will remain in place until 2pm.

People are being warned that strong winds may lead to transport disruption in the North today.

Looking at the general forecast, conditions will be very blustery today, especially along southern coastal counties.

This morning will be cloudy with rain spreading eastwards across the country. The rain is forecast to clear to scattered showers around midday with some bright spells developing.

Met Éireann has said some hail and thunder is also possible.

Tonight will see clear spells and occasional showers. Again, hail and thunder is possible.

Temperatures will drop as low as 2 degrees.

Tomorrow is forecast to be largely dry and bright with isolated showers, mainly affecting the western half of the country during the morning.

Tomorrow night is due to be cloudy but dry. By Saturday morning, however, more persistent rain is expected to push in across the south and west. This rain may turn heavy in some areas in the evening.