Strong winds, showers, and mild temperatures: Mixed bag forecast for the week ahead

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo comes into effect this evening, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

The warning kicks in at 9pm tonight and will be in place until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that during these 12 hours, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, with gusts of up to 100 km/h - possibly higher in exposed coastal areas.

“Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide,” the forecaster said.

For the rest of the country, Met Éireann warned of a risk of thunderstorms as the week ahead is set to be mild, unsettled, and breezy with showers.

Temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees today, staying mainly dry across the country for most of the day. However, a band of rain is to extend across the country as winds pick up in the West this evening. Lows of 6 to 8 degrees, with gale-force winds for a time on Atlantic coasts.

Southwest winds will ease through Tuesday morning with scattered showers becoming lighter and more isolated later in the afternoon. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees.

Tuesday night will be blustery with rain in the southwest, moving northeastwards across the country, with temperatures dipping as low as 3 degrees in parts.

Many places dry today for daylight hours with bright or sunny spells, and just isolated light showers. A few mist patches on western and southern coasts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/vIH217RE3e — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 15, 2021

The rest of the week will see the arrival of more wide-spread persistent rain, bringing with it a risk of flooding and strong winds.

Temperatures on Wednesday night are expected to fall as low as 0 to 3 degrees. There is the possibility of some sleet and snow falls too.

Thursday will get off to a wet start with heavy rain across the country, becoming largely dry for the afternoon before the rain once again moves in overnight.

Likewise, Friday is set to be a wet and windy day with rain in all areas. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Current weekend indications suggest that mild weather will continue with daytime highs in the mid-teens. Saturday will see widespread rain, becoming drier on Sunday away from Atlantic coasts.