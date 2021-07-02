Showery weekend ahead with some thundery downpours expected

GET THE UMBRELLAS out for this weekend as the country is set to experience outbreaks of rain across the next two days.

This afternoon is set to be dry in most parts of the country, with some sunny spells and a few isolated showers.

However, Met Éireann said rain and drizzle will develop in the southwest later and extend across most of Munster by this evening.

The rain will gradually extend across the country with mist and fog on hills/coasts.

As for tomorrow, the morning will be mostly cloudy with some scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It will brighten up from the southwest during the day with some sunny spells developing, but there will also be showers.

Some showers will be heavy and thundery in parts with a risk of localised flooding, the forecaster said.

There will be light to moderate southerly breezes and maximum temperatures will range between 17 and 20 degrees.

Tomorrow night will be mild and humid with some heavy or thundery showers continuing in parts of the country. There will also be mist and hill/coastal fog in parts with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be widespread, heavy and slow-moving showers with thundery downpours leading to spot flooding.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There will also be some bright, short sunny spells too, the forecaster said.

It will be humid during the day with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Southerly breezes will be light to moderate. Scattered showers will continue into the night with some clear spells and temperatures will drop to between 12 to 14 degrees.

Next week will start out with further heavy showers and some clear spells. Temperatures will reach 16 to 19 degrees at most.

The weather will brighten up on Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny spells and scattered showers for the most part. Temperatures will stay in the mid to high teens.