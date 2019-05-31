This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 May, 2019
It's going to be warm and humid with a mix of sunshine and showers this bank holiday weekend

Today will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy across the country.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 31 May 2019, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Joey Laffort
Image: Shutterstock/Joey Laffort

THE WEATHER IS set to be a mixed bag this June Bank Holiday Weekend, with rain and warm temperatures forecast, but with some sunny spells on Sunday. 

According to Met Éireann, today will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy across the country. Rain in the west and the north is set to move eastwards as the day progresses. 

Highest temperatures will be 15 to 21 degrees, with it being warmest in the south and east. Tonight will be mainly dry with some clear spells and rain and drizzle developing in the southwest towards dawn.

Tomorrow will start off dry in many areas, but rain will spread over Munster and Leinster as the afternoon progresses, becoming more widespread in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are forecast. Tomorrow night will be wet, with rain in all areas and lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. 

On Sunday, rain will gradually give way to sunshine and showers in the morning and early afternoon. Some of the showers will turn heavy. Highest temperatures of around 14 to 18 degrees are expected as the weather turns less humid. 

Highest temperatures of around 14 to 18 degrees with fresh, gusty west to southwest winds, becoming strong on the west coast later. 

Next week will be cool with a mix of sunshine and showers.

