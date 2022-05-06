Dry and sunny conditions in store for the weekend

IT’S SHAPING UP to be a warm and sunny weekend across the country.

Met Éireann is forecasting dry conditions with temperatures reaching 15 to 19 degrees alongside light breezes.

It is set to be generally mild before pressure will gradually decline allowing for a less warm weather regime to take hold early next week.

Tomorrow morning, early mist and fog is due to clear to leave a dry day for most areas. There will be varying sunny and cloudy spells, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday night will be dry overnight with some clear spells and just the odd patch of rain or drizzle. Temperatures should falling to between 8 and 11 degrees.

The good weather should continue into Sunday with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, although some light outbreaks of rain are expected.

However, some weather watchers believe it’s too early to say if the promised good weather will come to be.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather believes the weather is set to be only slightly warmer than normal.