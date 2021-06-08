Major media and government websites live again after outage across several countries

A NUMBER OF media and government websites are live again after they stopped working this morning in an outage that affected sites across several countries.

Amazon, Reddit and Pinterest experienced outages along with news sites including the Irish Times, BBC and the Guardian, which are now accessible again.

The Irish government website – gov.ie – continued working as normal.

Access to the UK Government website – gov.uk – is now working, after previously giving the error message “Error 503 Service Unavailable”.

The outage appeared to have been sparked by an issue with a content delivery network (CDN), a system used to host websites and their content on the internet and serve it to users.

The Guardian’s UK Technology Editor Alex Hern shared updates on the website’s status on Twitter, which has now been converted to a liveblog on the Guardian site.

And *exhale*. This liveblog is over – I'm going to switch over to our actual website, and focus on updating our story on this whole farrago, which has just gone live: https://t.co/7cr27oDL7M — alex hern (@alexhern) June 8, 2021 Source: alex hern /Twitter

Fastly, one of the world’s major CDNs, reported a major outage across its global network, which is believed to have caused the outage.

The company offers services such as speeding up loading times for websites, protect them from denial-of-service cyberattacks and helping them deal with bursts of traffic in order to stay online and stable.

The US-firm said the “issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented” at 11.44am Irish time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It added just before midday: “The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.”

We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl — Fastly (@fastly) June 8, 2021 Source: Fastly /Twitter

Service monitoring website Down Detector registered a spike in reports of outages of Amazon’s cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services.

Additional reporting by Press Association and Lauren Boland