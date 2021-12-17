#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 17 December 2021
Advertisement

Weddings to be limited to 100 people as part of new measures to tackle Omicron

Receptions must also end at midnight.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 17 Dec 2021, 6:21 PM
44 minutes ago 5,162 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5634159
Image: Shutterstock/MNStudio
Image: Shutterstock/MNStudio

THERE IS TO be a cap of 100 people in the numbers allowed to attend wedding receptions, the Government has announced. 

Receptions must also end at midnight.

 

The new measure is set to come into effect on Monday.

The move was announced by the Taoiseach this evening as part of a series of measures aimed at tackling the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. 

Micheál Martin announced that as part of the new restrictions pubs and restaurants must close at 8pm. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Other events – including those at theatres and cinemas – must also end at 8pm, with the midnight exception allowed for weddings. 

The measures are to remain in place until 30 January but will be kept under review. 

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie