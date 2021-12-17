Weddings to be limited to 100 people as part of new measures to tackle Omicron

THERE IS TO be a cap of 100 people in the numbers allowed to attend wedding receptions, the Government has announced.

Receptions must also end at midnight.

The new measure is set to come into effect on Monday.

The move was announced by the Taoiseach this evening as part of a series of measures aimed at tackling the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Micheál Martin announced that as part of the new restrictions pubs and restaurants must close at 8pm.

Other events – including those at theatres and cinemas – must also end at 8pm, with the midnight exception allowed for weddings.

The measures are to remain in place until 30 January but will be kept under review.