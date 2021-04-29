Guests at wedding ceremonies to increase to 50 on 10 May - but only six allowed at reception if indoors

THE NUMBER OF people permitted to attend a wedding ceremony will rise significantly under the government’s roadmap for re-opening, but will remain low for wedding receptions for the time being.

This evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced how and when restrictions would ease in the country in the coming weeks and months.

The current guidelines, which have been in place for many months, permit just six guests at a wedding.

Under the new roadmap for re-opening, weddings will be able to have a maximum of 50 guests at a service from 10 May. This limit is subject to capacity for social distancing and other appropriate health measures.

However, there will only be a maximum of six guests permitted at an indoor reception or 15 people at an outdoor reception.

From 7 June, the maximum number of guests at a wedding reception will increase to 25 guests.

The government has said it will look at easing restrictions further as the months go on, depending on the vaccination rollout and spread of Covid-19.

The Taoiseach said this evening: “As we enter this next stage of a long and difficult journey, we all search for inspiration and we try to find reassurance that there is a solid basis for the hope that is growing within us.

“For me, I’ve found it in the faces and the laughter of all those people I’ve met on my visits to vaccination centres. Because as disruptive, as lonely, as frustrating and as sad as the last year has been,

“We are getting through it and a degree of normality is returning. The company of friends and relations is returning. Hope is returning.”