#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

Guests at wedding ceremonies to increase to 50 on 10 May - but only six allowed at reception if indoors

From 7 June, the number of guests at a wedding reception can increase to 25 under the new roadmap.

By Sean Murray Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 7:05 PM
16 minutes ago 1,966 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5424281
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Vikhnich
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Vikhnich

THE NUMBER OF people permitted to attend a wedding ceremony will rise significantly under the government’s roadmap for re-opening, but will remain low for wedding receptions for the time being. 

This evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced how and when restrictions would ease in the country in the coming weeks and months. 

The current guidelines, which have been in place for many months, permit just six guests at a wedding. 

Under the new roadmap for re-opening, weddings will be able to have a maximum of 50 guests at a service from 10 May. This limit is subject to capacity for social distancing and other appropriate health measures. 

However, there will only be a maximum of six guests permitted at an indoor reception or 15 people at an outdoor reception. 

From 7 June, the maximum number of guests at a wedding reception will increase to 25 guests.

Related Reads

29.04.21 'A degree of normality is returning': Here's when restrictions are set to be lifted heading into the summer
29.04.21 LIVE: Taoiseach announces reopening plan with haircuts, click-and-collect and garden meet-ups back from 10 May

The government has said it will look at easing restrictions further as the months go on, depending on the vaccination rollout and spread of Covid-19.

The Taoiseach said this evening: “As we enter this next stage of a long and difficult journey, we all search for inspiration and we try to find reassurance that there is a solid basis for the hope that is growing within us.

“For me, I’ve found it in the faces and the laughter of all those people I’ve met on my visits to vaccination centres. Because as disruptive, as lonely, as frustrating and as sad as the last year has been,

“We are getting through it and a degree of normality is returning. The company of friends and relations is returning. Hope is returning.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie