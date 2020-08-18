Weddings of 50 people still permitted indoors 'until further decision made'

TAOISEACH MICHEAL MARTIN has said weddings of 50 people will continue to be permitted indoors until a further decision has been made.

The government this evening unveiled a range of fresh guidance on social gatherings and sport, as well as powers to enforce public health measures following concerns about a spike in the number of cases of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

The new guidance remains place until 13 September.

The mass gatherings section of the new guidance outlines that indoor gatherings and events are now limited to six people from no more than three households. However, there is an exception for weddings for the time being.

Until today, up to 50 people have been permitted to attend indoor weddings, guidelines which now remains in place as the government said they wish to review the matter.

“The government decided that we wanted to review that and reengage on that issue because we think we have to be fair to people who have wedding plans to the end of the year,” Martin said.

He later said: “Weddings will continue as they currently are until a further decision is made.”

As part of the new restrictions announced today, all visits to homes will be limited to six people from outside the home, and from no more than three households, both indoors and outdoors.

The fresh advice is aimed at addressing larger numbers at private house parties.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people, with restaurants and cafes, including pubs operating as restaurants remaining open, but with mandatory restrictions on closing times of 11.30pm.