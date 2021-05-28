Loosening restrictions: This is what has changed for weddings

MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS announced a change to the restrictions surrounding weddings in Ireland.

Addressing the nation this evening, Martin said the changes to wedding rules will be eased in phases.

On 7 June, the number of guests attending wedding celebrations/reception can increase to 25.

On 5 July, you are allowed 50 people at a wedding reception or ceremony.

Depending on how the nation is doing with the virus, Martin said he expects that up to 100 people will able to attend weddings from August.

Currently, you are allowed either six people indoors or 15 outdoors.

Speaking about the loosening of restrictions, Martin said: “Now the challenge is to keep moving forward safely, remembering all the time our determination to make sure that when we reopen each part of our society and economy, it stays open,” he said.

“This is an important time for us all. After the trauma of the last fifteen months, we are finally taking definite steps towards enjoying normal times with friends and loved ones again. We’re almost back to a point where we can just enjoy the ordinary extraordinary moments in our lives. The sense of hope, excitement, and relief is palpable.”

