Weekend of unsettled weather ahead with some heavy showers forecast

THIS WEEKEND’S WEATHER will be unsettled with showers forecast across the weekend and temperatures peaking at 17 degrees.

While the week started off bright and warm, it’s gradually gone down hill with cloud moving in and temperatures dipping.

Tomorrow morning will see sunny spells across the country but scattered showers will develop towards noon, Met Éireann has forecast.

Rain will become heavier on Saturday afternoon, especially over the midlands and eastern half of the country with the possibility of thundery showers. Temperatures tomorrow will range between 13 and 17 degrees.

Saturday afternoon across the country Source: Met Éireann

Saturday evening is set to be drier, though, with clear spells developing. And for those suffering from hay fever the pollen count will be low all weekend.

Sunday will be mostly bright and sunny with temperatures reaching 17 degrees. But some heavy showers will move in throughout the afternoon and the evening will be a cool, clear one with temperatures dipping to 4 degrees.

Monday will likely be dry and bright with sunny spells forecast across most of the country.