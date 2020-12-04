#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -1°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

Wintry weekend with frost, fog and rain ahead as temperatures to drop to zero degrees

Status Yellow wind warnings are in place for some counties today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Dec 2020, 7:08 AM
53 minutes ago 4,547 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5288461
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Hoetink
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Hoetink

IT’S GOING TO BE a cold and wintry weekend with ice and wind warnings in place across the island of Ireland today.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo kicks in at 11am and will remain in place until 11pm tonight.

Another Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford kicks in at 4pm. This warning will remain in place until 6am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann has warned that north to northwest winds will strengthen today, with gusts of up to 100km/h. There will be a slight risk of coastal flooding. 

In the North, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow ice warning for Antrim, Tyrone and Derry which will remain in place until 10am today. 

The forecaster has warned that there may be travel disruption due to icy patches. 

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann says it will be very cold this morning, with widespread frost and some icy stretches on untreated surfaces. 

Many areas will be dry this morning with sunny spells, but scattered showers will occur in Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster, some of which will be wintry. 

More persistent rain will develop in the northeast and will gradually extend across the country during the morning and afternoon. 

Tonight is forecast to be very windy, with outbreaks of showery rain at times. Temperatures will range between 2 and 4 degrees. 

It’s set to brighten up tomorrow with sunny spells and dry conditions in many areas. There will, however, be some scattered showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. 

Tomorrow night will see widespread frost, with a risk of icy stretches. Fog patches are due to occur also, with the risk of some dense pockets. 

Temperatures will drop as low as 0 degrees. 

Looking ahead to Sunday, it’s forecast to be very cold and frosty to start, with foggy conditions, gradually clearing. 

However, Met Éireann said the frost and fog may linger for much of the day. 

Outbreaks of rain are forecast to develop in the southwest later on Sunday. 

Temperatures will again drop as low as 0 degrees.

