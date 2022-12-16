'Unsettled' weekend ahead with Status Orange warning in place for 16 counties today

IT’S SET TO be another cold couple of days ahead with “unsettled” conditions forecast for the weekend.

A Status Orange low temperature/ice warning is in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Roscommon until midday.

A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning is in place for the remaining counties until midday.

Widespread frost and ice are to be expected on untreated surfaces this morning.

Met Éireann says a few patches of freezing fog will also lead to difficult road conditions.

Most areas are expected to have a dry morning with some sunshine, but showers will move in across the northwest. The showers will extend southeastwards across Connacht and Ulster during the afternoon and evening, turning wintry in places.

Tonight is due to be cold, with some wintry showers and icy patches in places.

Temperatures will drop as low as 0 degrees tonight.

Tomorrow is forecast to be another cold day with mist and fog in some areas.

Plenty of dry weather is expected, but with a few showers, especially in southern and western coastal counties.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann says the weather will be unsettled with some wet and windy conditions.

Tomorrow night is set to start off cold with some frost in the midlands and north at times. However, outbreaks of rain will spread from south overnight and it will turn less cold. The rain will be heavy in places and may be preceded by some mountain snow in Ulster.

Temperatures will again drop as low as 0 degrees tomorrow night.

Met Éireann says it will be rather windy on Sunday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, most persistent in the south and west of the country.

Sunday will also see milder conditions with highest temperatures ranging from 8 degrees over north Ulster to 12 or 13 degrees in the south.

Sunday night is expected to be very mild with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Temperatures are forecast to not drop below 10 to 12 degrees nationwide.