Status Yellow low temperature warning to take effect for Leinster and Connacht this evening

A STATUS YELLOW low temperature warning will take effect for Leinster and Connacht this evening.

Met Éireann has warned a very cold night is ahead with temperatures set to dip as low as minus 4 degrees in the affected areas.

The warning takes effect from 6pm this evening until 11am tomorrow morning.

The forecaster said that temperatures will stay below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday with widespread frost and the risk of icy patches.

“Cold and clear tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy surfaces.”

A mix of sunshine and showers this afternoon. The showers mainly of rain but some heavy with hail. A little sleet or snow possible over hills and mountains. Highest temperatures 5 to 7 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes, fresher along northern coasts. pic.twitter.com/G1PQq9d3m1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2020 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

The frost will clear by Saturday afternoon with a calm and mostly sunny day expected. Staying cold throughout the day, temperatures will range between 3 to 7 degrees.

Tomorrow night will see temperatures falling back to minus 3 or minus 4 degrees with some fog settling in, mostly in the midlands.

Sunday is expected to start off with a “sharp and severe frost” but overall it will be “dry and sunny with just light breezes”.

Met Éireann has forecast conditions becoming less cold as the week goes on but it will become unsettled with rain, mist and fog by Tuesday.