This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Status Yellow low temperature warning to take effect for Leinster and Connacht this evening

It’s about to get very cold.

By Adam Daly Friday 17 Jan 2020, 4:28 PM
1 hour ago 11,448 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4969631
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW low temperature warning will take effect for Leinster and Connacht this evening. 

Met Éireann has warned a very cold night is ahead with temperatures set to dip as low as minus 4 degrees in the affected areas. 

The warning takes effect from 6pm this evening until 11am tomorrow morning. 

The forecaster said that temperatures will stay below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday with widespread frost and the risk of icy patches. 

“Cold and clear tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy surfaces.” 

The frost will clear by Saturday afternoon with a calm and mostly sunny day expected. Staying cold throughout the day, temperatures will range between 3 to 7 degrees. 

Tomorrow night will see temperatures falling back to minus 3 or minus 4 degrees with some fog settling in, mostly in the midlands. 

Sunday is expected to start off with a “sharp and severe frost”  but overall it will be “dry and sunny with just light breezes”. 

Met Éireann has forecast conditions becoming less cold as the week goes on but it will become unsettled with rain, mist and fog by Tuesday. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie