Sunny weekend in store but changeable conditions to return next week

TODAY WILL BE dry and mostly sunny with just a few scattered showers in parts of the country, Met Éireann has said.

The sunshine today will be a little hazy over the northern half of the country where heavy showers are expected.

Southern areas should stay largely dry, becoming mostly sunny by evening, with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees – cool for this time of year.

Temperatures are to drop further tonight to a “chilly” 5 to 9 degrees with few scattered showers in the northwest.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be a day of sunshine with just a few passing showers in the north and west.

It is expected to be milder than recent days with highs of 15 to 20 degrees, with Munster and Leinster getting the best of the good weather.

See below the latest rainfall and cloud forecast from our HARMONIE weather model.



Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

The forecaster said that Sunday will get off to a bright start in the east, with cloud thickening further west bringing patchy rain and drizzle to Atlantic coastal counties during the morning.

“This light rain will slowly edge eastwards through the day, but likely holding dry in the southeast until after dark,” Met Éireann said.

Temperatures are due to reach 20 or 21 degrees in the east, and 16 to 19 degrees elsewhere before the rain moves in across the country in the evening.

Looking further ahead to next week, changeable conditions are here to stay with a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers on Monday – highs of 17 to 21 degrees.

Temperatures will drop slightly by Tuesday - highs of 14 degrees in the northwest to 18 degrees in the southeast - with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in all areas. Continuing the trend of unseasonably wet weather for July.