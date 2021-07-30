#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

One sexual assault count dismissed in Harvey Weinstein case

Judge Lisa B Lench agreed that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in May 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations.

By Press Association Friday 30 Jul 2021, 7:08 AM
1 hour ago 5,065 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5510072
Image: PA
Image: PA

A LOS ANGELES judge has dismissed one of 11 sexual assault counts against Harvey Weinstein, giving the former film mogul and convicted rapist a minor and possibly temporary victory.

At a hearing with the 69-year-old in the courtroom, Judge Lisa B Lench agreed with his defence lawyers that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in May 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations.

But she gave the prosecution permission to refile the charge in a way that may be allowable, setting up an ongoing fight.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts last week in his first court appearance in the California case.

He was extradited from New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for convictions of rape and sexual assault.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein was first charged with the now-dismissed count in January 2020, before the statute of limitations had expired.

Prosecutors then got an indictment from a grand jury on an identical count six months later, when the time had lapsed.

Weinstein’s lawyers successfully argued at Thursday’s hearing that the grand jury indictment counted as a new case, making the charge “fatally flawed”.

“No-one forced the prosecution to go to the grand jury,” Weinstein lawyer Alan Jackson said in court.

“They chose to enter a new case.”

Prosecutors argued that it was a continuation of the same case and should be considered what is often called a superseding indictment.

Other charges against Weinstein are for even older incidents, but different statutes apply to them.

Outside court, the defence touted the ruling as a significant victory, pointing out that it removes one of the five women involved in the 11 counts.

“Twenty percent of the district attorneys case has just been thrown out,” Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

None of the women have been identified.

The judge sided with the prosecution on two other counts that she refused to dismiss, rejecting defence arguments those incidents were also too old.

No trial date has been set for Weinstein.

More technical fights are likely to come before it begins as his lawyers seek to erode the case against him.

They have said the charges are all baseless, old and uncorroborated.

Weinstein was brought into court in a wheelchair wearing brown county jail attire.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie