Over a million people in Ireland receiving some sort of State income support

MORE THAN ONE million people in Ireland are receiving some sort of State income support, with half of those in receipt of the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

Today, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments (to be received tomorrow) to 584,000 people in respect of their application for the Covid-19 unemployment payment. Around 50,000 are receiving a payment for the first time.

These payments are in addition to the 212,000 people on the live register and over 46,000 employers have now registered with Revenue for the temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

All Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office tomorrow.

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment is accommodation and food services activities (126,000) followed by wholesale and retail trade (88,400) and construction (77,400).

The department also confirmed today that there are 32,000 people medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 illness benefit. This predominantly relates to people who have been advised by their GPs to self-isolate, as well as a smaller number who have been officially diagnosed with Covid-19.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty today said this is a temporary health emergency and many sectors of the economy “will be able to switch back on relatively quickly once the danger has passed”.

“However, some sectors will be slower than others to recover and we will also have a challenge with youth employment as many young people who could have expected to have entered a buoyant jobs market will now face a much more complex environment.”

She said her department is already planning for the post-pandemic environment and considering the best measures to help every worker “to get back into the labour force as quickly as possible”.