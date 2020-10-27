Welfare warns consumers not to be caught out by latest text scam

THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection and Welfare has warned the public not to be conned by a new text message scam in operation in Ireland.

Members of the public have contacted the department after they received messages from an unknown number telling them to click on a link to confirm their bank details.

The department urged anyone who has clicked the link or given over their details to contact their bank immediately.

A department spokesperson said: “The Department is aware that some people have received fraudulent text messages asking them to click on a link to confirm their MyGovID and their bank details.

“These texts are not from the Department. Please do not click on the link or reply to the text.”

In recent months, there been a sharp rise in cyber fraud and unsolicited cyber activity.

Welfare said MyGovID will never send you a text or email with a link directly to the login page or support page to confirm your details or send you a text or email with a link directly to enter your personal or financial information.

During the first lockdown, gardaí appealed to the public to be wary of two particular types of fraud.

A statement read: “An Garda Siochana would like to make the public aware of the possibility for fraudsters exploiting the spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus to carry out scams either online or in person.

”A phishing scam involves an unsolicited email, text, WhatsApp or phonecall from someone claiming to be from a legitimate organisation, and is a ruse for the individual to gain access to personal information.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a scam is urged to contact their local garda station.