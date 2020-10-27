#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

Welfare warns consumers not to be caught out by latest text scam

In recent months, there been a sharp rise in cyber fraud and unsolicited cyber activity.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 3:48 PM
31 minutes ago 4,556 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5246024
Image: Shutterstock/Love Love
Image: Shutterstock/Love Love

THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection and Welfare has warned the public not to be conned by a new text message scam in operation in Ireland.

Members of the public have contacted the department after they received messages from an unknown number telling them to click on a link to confirm their bank details.

The department urged anyone who has clicked the link or given over their details to contact their bank immediately.

A department spokesperson said: “The Department is aware that some people have received fraudulent text messages asking them to click on a link to confirm their MyGovID and their bank details.

“These texts are not from the Department. Please do not click on the link or reply to the text.”

In recent months, there been a sharp rise in cyber fraud and unsolicited cyber activity.  

Welfare said  MyGovID will never send you a text or email with a link directly to the login page or support page to confirm your details or send you a text or email with a link directly to enter your personal or financial information.

During the first lockdown, gardaí appealed to the public to be wary of two particular types of fraud.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A statement read: “An Garda Siochana would like to make the public aware of the possibility for fraudsters exploiting the spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus to carry out scams either online or in person.

 ”A phishing scam involves an unsolicited email, text, WhatsApp or phonecall from someone claiming to be from a legitimate organisation, and is a ruse for the individual to gain access to personal information. 

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a scam is urged to contact their local garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie