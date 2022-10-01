Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 1 October 2022
Thousands join march calling for Welsh independence

The rally was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru and Yes Cymru.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 2:57 PM
THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have joined a march in Cardiff in favour of Welsh independence.

Campaigners carrying large flags and banners and wearing Wales football bucket hats paraded through the city centre led by a samba band.

The rally was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB) and Yes Cymru who claim the UK Government in Westminster no longer has the best interests of Welsh people in mind.

There were concerns about how campaigners would get to the march given the effects of this weekend’s national rail strikes, but AUOB Cymru were still confident of a large turnout.
At the front of the march, and helping to carry a long sign that says “annibyniaeth”, meaning “independence”, was Plaid Cymru leader and Senedd member Adam Price, and ex-Plaid leader Leanne Wood.

Price told the PA news agency he believed marchers were buoyed by a report published yesterday claiming to debunk the idea that Wales is “too small and too poor to thrive as an independent nation”.

The head of YesCymru, Gwern Gwynfil, said he wanted the march to be a “loud and joyful celebration”.

Speeches and performances are taking place following the 1.5-mile march.

The line-up includes actor Julian Lewis Jones, who plays Boremund Baratheon in hit HBO series and Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.

Other speakers include former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Wigley, with actress and novelist Ffion Dafis, singer Eadyth Crawford and Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey also due to make an appearance.

Fringe events have been organised to take place into the evening including an independence gig which will be held at live music venue The Globe.

A recent YouGov poll on behalf of ITV Wales and Cardiff University found over a fifth (24%) of Welsh voters would back an independent Wales in a hypothetical referendum.
Over half (52%) said they would vote against it while 14% said they did not know how they would vote.

A Cardiff Council worker told PA they believed there around 4,800 people on the march.

As speeches began in Windsor Place, Tadhg Hickey’s mention of Prime Minister Liz Truss elicited loud booing from the crowd.

Taking to the stage, Lewis Jones called the UK Government “the worst show on in the West End at the moment”.

He said: “We were the first colony of England and in some ways we are the last colony of England. But enough is enough.

“It’s time we stand up as a nation on our own two feet.

“We are big enough. We are strong enough. And we will fight for this.”

