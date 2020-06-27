Man arrested over murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor shot dead in west Belfast

A WELL-KNOWN dissident republican has been shot dead in west Belfast this afternoon.

The incident happened in the Rodney Drive area of the city. shortly after midday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of reports of a shooting incident in West Belfast this afternoon. Detectives and local police are at the scene. Further updates will follow as enquiries progress.”

The victim was known to the PSNI and was arrested shortly after the murder of Robbie Lawlor in April of this year.

He was released shortly after.

While investigations are at a very early stage, the PSNI will investigate the possibility that this was a revenge attack by organised criminals who were linked to Lawlor.