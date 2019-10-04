Appeal for witnesses after man shot in 'brutal' paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast

DETECTIVES WITH THE PSNI are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in what is being described as a “brutal” paramilitary-style attack at a house in west Belfast.

The victim, who is in his 50s, received gunshot wounds to his leg after shots were fired at him through the front door of his property at O’Neill’s Lane, just off Whiterock Road, at around 8.50pm last night.

Two suspects dressed in dark-coloured tracksuits were seen leaving the area on foot in the direction of Brittons Parade following the incident.

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Adam Ruston of the PSNI condemned the incident as well as those responsible.

“This was a brutal attack carried out in a residential area where families with children and other residents were going about their normal evening routines,” he said.

“Groups involved in attacks like this offer nothing to society. They do not represent the interests of the local community and seek only to exert control over communities through fear and violence.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information or who may have seen the two men at or near O’Neill’s Lane to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.