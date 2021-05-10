A man has been arrested as gardaí find an alleged cannabis cultivation opertion at two houses in west Cork

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí found an alleged cannabis growing operation in two locations in rural west Cork.

Drugs Unit detectives carried out two searches of houses in Skibbereen and Ballydehob on Sunday.

During the operation they found more than 50 suspected cannabis plants in greenhouses and also on land linked to the properties.

A garda spokesperson said a man was arrested for questioning but later released as gardaí prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €44,000 of suspected cannabis plants in West Cork on May 9, 2021.

“As part of an ongoing operation, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork executed two search warrants at houses in Skibbereen and Ballydehob at around 3.30pm.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“During the course of the searches Gardaí seized over 50 suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth. The plants were discovered in greenhouses and outdoors.

“A man was arrested and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was later released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” the spokesperson said.