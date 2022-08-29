Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 29 August 2022
Hosepipe ban to be put in place in West Cork

Under the ban, people are not allowed to use their water supply for garden hoses or other non-essential uses.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 29 Aug 2022, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 5,480 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5851738
Water supply at Skibbereen.
Water supply at Skibbereen.
Water supply at Skibbereen.

IRISH WATER HAS confirmed that 30 water supplies in West Cork will be subject to a hosepipe ban for four weeks from midnight tonight in order to conserve water.

The ban – also called a Water Conservation Order – will only apply to West Cork and not the rest of the country. Under the ban, people are not allowed to use their water supply for garden hoses or other non-essential uses.

Irish Water said that the order has been issued in order to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes. The utility said its implementation follows a long period of dry weather combined with a large surge in demand, which has put supplies under severe stress. 

Irish Water said that since November of last year rainfall in West Cork has been below average for every month except for June and that water supplies need time to replenish, which will take six to eight weeks of rainfall.

As well as this, demand has increased over the summer months, and there is further dry weather forecast, which will increase pressure on supplies.

“Irish Water’s top priority is to protect our water supply for use in homes, businesses and essential services,” said Margaret Attridge of Irish Water in a statement. 

 ”Water levels at our surface water and ground water sources in the West Cork area have reduced to historic lows.

“As demand continues to outstrip supply in West Cork and with further dry weather predicted, we have taken the extra step of implementing a Water Conservation Order to safeguard local water supplies.”

Attridge said the conservation order follows a series of measures and awareness campaigns that Irish Water has put in place to try to safeguard supplies over the summer.

The order prohibits the use of water drawn through a hosepipe for watering a garden, cleaning a private motor vehicle, cleaning a private boat, filling a swimming of paddling pool, pond or fountain. 

The ban will apply in West Cork from midnight tonight until Tuesday, 26 September. 

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

