Ten suspected members of an organised crime group arrested in major West Cork garda operation

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED ten men in a major anti-organised crime operation in a remote location on the south coast near Skibbereen this morning in West Cork.

Sources have said that gardaí from national units stopped a camper van and a lorry which they suspected were involved in a drug smuggling operation.

It is understood that a lengthy garda operation was underway for several days on suspicion that drugs were being brought ashore in west Cork from a boat. The incident occurred near Leap in west Cork.

Another location of interest for the gardaí was the remote Tragmona Beach.

Detectives have arrested and detained the 10 men – they are detained under gangland legislation.

Sources have said it is believed to be focused on a major international organised crime group and it is focused on a shipment of drugs due to arrive into the country.

It is understood that specialist gardaí were involved in the operation. Forensic examinations were underway in the area this morning.

Images circulating on social media showed several men handcuffed and lying next to a camper van after gardaí arrested them.

A source said that the bad weather both on land and at sea in the area would have made it extremely difficult for any smuggling operation.

It is understood that the Joint Task Force which manages largescale drug interdiction operations was not stood up. There was also no involvement from Revenue Customs or the Naval Service.

Officially gardaí are remaining tight lipped on the operation – a statement did not say that any drugs were seized.

“This morning An Garda Síochána commenced an operation in West Cork.

“During the course of the Operation 10 males (ages ranging from mid 20s to mid50s) were arrested.

“All 10 males continue to be detained at Garda Station in County Cork under Organised Crime legislation.

“A number of vehicles were also detained and remain detained subject to ongoing technical examination. An Garda Síochána is making no further comment at this time,” a statement read.