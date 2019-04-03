This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Man (20s) arrested over shooting incident outside school in west Dublin

Gardaí arrested the man after carrying out searches in the Corduff area this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 8:19 PM
55 minutes ago 3,439 Views 6 Comments
The school in Blanchardstown
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN have arrested a man in his 20s over a shooting outside a school yesterday afternoon.

At 3.40pm yesterday, around the time that classes for the day were finishing at Riversdale Community College in the Corduff area, shots were fired outside the school on Blanchardstown Road North.

Security sources told TheJournal.ie that a number of shots were fired during the incident and that the intended target was “extremely lucky” not to have suffered any injuries. 

Following the incident, a number of searches were carried out by armed gardaí on addresses in the area.

More searches were carried out this afternoon by investigating gardaí, and this led to the arrest of the man today.

He is being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act 1939, and can be detained for up to 72 hours. 

The Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board (DDLETB), the patron of Riversdale Community College, told TheJournal.ie that “all school activities are proceeding entirely as normal and will continue to do so”.

DDLETB said that it is currently providing advice to the teaching staff on how they, in turn, can provide support and advice to pupils.

Where it is necessary to offer specific counselling support to any individual pupils, in relation to yesterday’s incident, this will be provided.

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the school between 3pm and 3.40pm yesterday is urged to come forward.

Similarly, anyone driving along the Blanchardstown Road North who may dashcam footage, or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area in recent days are asked to make contact.

People with information can contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

With reporting from Adam Daly

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

