Man shot in the stomach in west Dublin not suffering from life-threatening injuries

A MAN WHO was hospitalised yesterday evening after being shot in west Dublin is not thought to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man – aged in his 40s – was shot in the stomach outside a local Lidl supermarket in the Blakestown Road area of Mulhuddart shortly after 5pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It is not believed that his injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests have been made.