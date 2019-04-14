West Ham to bar fans for life over anti-Semitic chants captured on video

WEST HAM FANS identified in a video chanting anti-Semitic slogans will be barred for life, the Premier League club says.

The video surfaced of the supporters chants on their way to yesterday’s Premier League away match with Manchester United.

This follows days after a video captured Chelsea fans singing an Islamophobic song about Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, before their Europa League match against Czech side Slavia Prague.

Three of the six people in the video were identified and barred.

A similar fate awaits the West Hams supporters.

“We are disgusted by the contents of the video,” said a West Ham spokesperson.

These people are not welcome at our club — they are not welcome in civilised society.

