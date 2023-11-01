Advertisement

Wednesday 1 November 2023
West Yorkshire Police Emile Riggan.
UK police issue appeal for murder suspect they believe may be in Ireland
West Yorkshire Police are seeking to locate Emile Riggan and Louis Grant, who are wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old man in Leeds.
30 minutes ago

POLICE IN THE UK believe a man who is wanted for murder may be in Ireland. 

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal in an effort to locate two men wanted in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako, who was fatally stabbed in Leeds in the early hours of 26 August.

Detectives are seeking to trace Emile Riggan (22) and Louis Grant (29), who also goes by O’Brien, in connection with the stabbing. 

In a statement, the police said Riggan may have travelled to Ireland, while efforts to locate Grant are ongoing in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. 

louis_grant West Yorkshire Police Louis Grant West Yorkshire Police

Another man, Phillip Bryant (32) of Skinner Lane in Leeds, has been charged with murder and is currently in custody awaiting trial.

A 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman have also been arrested in connection with  the incident. They are currently on police bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said they believe Riggan may have travelled to Ireland by ferry.

“We are conducting enquiries with partners in both locations and would ask anyone who can help us locate either man to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) at West Yorkshire Police,” he said.

Information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online.

