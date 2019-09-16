Westlife confirmed for gig in Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer

IRISH BOYBAND WESTLIFE have been confirmed for a gig in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer.
The band will perform in the revamped stadium on Friday 28 August 2020.
The gig was announced by promoters MCD who said it will be: “A totally bespoke show, even more spectacular than their sold out Croke Park run earlier this summer!”
Westlife staged a comeback this year with an international tour that saw them play two sold out gigs in Croke Park in Dublin and release new music.
The group has a new album called Spectrum that is due out soon.
Organisers MCD had teased a big gig announcement for next year by saying last week that “a major concert for 2020″ would be revealed today.
Yesterday, Westlife shared a video online saying that they had some “very exciting news” for Ireland planned for this morning.
Tickets for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh concert will go on sale this Friday at 9am with a presale beginning tomorrow that will require people to sign up today.
