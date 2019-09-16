This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 16 September, 2019
Westlife confirmed for gig in Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer

The band will perform in the revamped stadium on Friday 28 August 2020.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 16 Sep 2019, 8:59 AM
The Irish four-piece reformed this year for a tour and new material.
The Irish four-piece reformed this year for a tour and new material.
Image: Twitter/MCD_Productions

IRISH BOYBAND WESTLIFE have been confirmed for a gig in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer.

The band will perform in the revamped stadium on Friday 28 August 2020.

The gig was announced by promoters MCD who said it will be: “A totally bespoke show, even more spectacular than their sold out Croke Park run earlier this summer!”

Westlife staged a comeback this year with an international tour that saw them play two sold out gigs in Croke Park in Dublin and release new music.

The group has a new album called Spectrum that is due out soon.

Organisers MCD had teased a big gig announcement for next year by saying last week that “a major concert for 2020″ would be revealed today.

Yesterday, Westlife shared a video online saying that they had some “very exciting news” for Ireland planned for this morning.

Tickets for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh concert will go on sale this Friday at 9am with a presale beginning tomorrow that will require people to sign up today. 

