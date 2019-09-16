Westlife confirmed for gig in Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer

The Irish four-piece reformed this year for a tour and new material.

The Irish four-piece reformed this year for a tour and new material.

IRISH BOYBAND WESTLIFE have been confirmed for a gig in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer.

The band will perform in the revamped stadium on Friday 28 August 2020.

The gig was announced by promoters MCD who said it will be: “A totally bespoke show, even more spectacular than their sold out Croke Park run earlier this summer!”

Westlife staged a comeback this year with an international tour that saw them play two sold out gigs in Croke Park in Dublin and release new music.

The group has a new album called Spectrum that is due out soon.

Organisers MCD had teased a big gig announcement for next year by saying last week that “a major concert for 2020″ would be revealed today.

We’re over the moon to announce we’re going to be playing Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork for the first time ever next year! We can’t wait to bring this show to Ireland which will be more spectacular than anything we’ve ever done before🌟 Tickets go on sale Friday 20th September at 9am. pic.twitter.com/BtG2roMwl9 — Westlife (@westlifemusic) September 16, 2019 Source: Westlife /Twitter

Yesterday, Westlife shared a video online saying that they had some “very exciting news” for Ireland planned for this morning.

Tickets for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh concert will go on sale this Friday at 9am with a presale beginning tomorrow that will require people to sign up today.