Monday 19 April 2021
Gardai appeal for witnesses after masked men break into business premises in Westmeath

The incident occurred shortly before 9pm in the Rathconrath area of Mullingar.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 19 Apr 2021, 1:11 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after two masked men broke into a business premises in Westmeath on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly before 9pm in the Rathconrath area of Mullingar. 

The owner of the business was present at the time of the burglary, but no injuries were reported during the incident.

A quantity of cash was taken from the premises, and the two masked men fled the scene. 

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information on the burglary should come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in anyone who may have been in the Rathconrath area or anyone who travelled on the R392 from Mullingar to Ballymahon from 8pm – 10pm. Anyone who may have video footage, including dash cam footage, are asked to submit it to the Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station at 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

