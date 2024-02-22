Gardaí investigating after Westmeath County Council hit by €515,000 payment fraud

WESTMEATH COUNTY COUNCIL has said it has been the subject of a payment fraud of about €515,000.

The fraud was initiated by a third-party, the council said.

The council said that as soon as it became aware of the matter, it immediately contacted An Garda Síochána and engaged the services of specialist advisers.

“The issue is currently under investigation by An Garda Síochána and the council is cooperating fully with that investigation,” it said in a statement.

The council said it will issue a further statement when investigations are complete.