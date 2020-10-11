#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 11 October 2020
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Westmeath

The crash occurred at around 5pm today near Gainstown.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 7:24 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A MAN HAS died in a crash in Westmeath this evening. 

The man, who was driving a motorbike, crashed at around 5pm this evening on the R400 at Gainstown, Mullingar. 

The man, who is in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

Gardaí believe that his motorcycle left the road before hitting a ditch. 

Gardaí forensic collision investigators remain at the scene and traffic diversions are in place. 

The man’s body has been removed to Mullingar Hospital and a post-mortem will be carried out. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Mullingar Garda Station (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. 

